I Have No Intention To Join Zanu PF, Says Tsenengamu

Former Zanu PF national youth league political Commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu has claimed that he has turned down numerous invites to rejoin the ruling party .

The firebrand politician told NewsDay Weekender that he would never rejoin Zanu PF.

“I have no intentions to rejoin Zanu PF and that is why I went ahead with others to form a new party, the Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe,” Tsenengamu said.

“I have lost count of the invitations that came for me to rejoin Zanu PF, but I have repeatedly told them that I was not going to because I now know that the problem is not just with the individual at the helm, but the whole party system.”

Zanu PF national youth league boss Tendai Chirau yesterday described Tsenengamu as “a nonentity”.

“He is sounding emotional. There are high-profile Zanu PF officials who left the party and their absence was not felt. Zanu PF is a big party and it accommodates everyone. If he wants to come back to the party, he knows all the procedures to be followed,” Chirau said.

Tsenengamu fell out of favour with Zanu PF bigwigs after accusing them of corruption.

On Sunday, he attended a Citizens Coalition for Change rally at Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield, Harare, where he pledged allegiance to the opposition party.

The move triggered a barrage of attacks from Zanu PF officials who described him as “power hungry”.

-Newsday