Mnangagwa Is Planning To Kill Us Through Chemical Poisoning, Says Biti

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change vice president Hon Tendai Biti has exposed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “evil” tactics.

According to Biti, Mnangagwa is planning to kill CCC leaders through chemical poisoning.

Hon Biti also accused Mr Mnangagwa of taking the country back to the Stone Age era.

Watch video below:

https://fb.watch/bnBpD-goaX/