Zimdancehall musician Jah Master, born Rodney Mashandure, was involved in an accident while travelling from Chiredzi to Harare on Friday night. He had just performed at Chideu Complex.

He was driving the City Hooper Car that he received when he became a brand ambassador for the BancABC company in May 2021.

Jah Master shared images of his damaged car captioned “Thank you God for saving us” on Facebook. The post has since been deleted. See the pictures below: