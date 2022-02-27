Abuse Of Police By Emmerson Mnangagwa Unacceptable- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has said the abuse of ZRP cops by the Zanu PF regime is totally unacceptable.

Police on Saturday violently dispersed CCC members in Gokwe as they blocked President Chamisa’s rally.

President Chamisa accused the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa of arrogantly scheduling his rally for Kwekwe, countering the CCC rally in the process.

President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

THE ABUSE OF POLICE UNACCEPTABLE..We had no single policeman in Highfield or at any of our rallies.Our rallies are not covered by police.They just disrupt our activities.Police are only for Zpf.

They don’t have police to cover the rally,but they have police and arsenal to block us.

So low! But Why?? We were the first once to notify the police about our Kwekwe and Gokwe rallies. ED countered by provocatively and arrogantly penciling his rally for Kwekwe. We don’t accept bullying!!

President Chamisa in Midlands