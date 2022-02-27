Corruption Haunts ZINARA

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) says it is weeding out corrupt employees following a scandal at toll gates in the Midlands where several employees were allegedly caught stealing from its coffers.

On Friday, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) said it had arrested more Zinara employees in Shurugwi that were involved in the alleged theft of $6.8 million from a tollgate.

“Two more Shurugwi tollgate employees (have been) arrested for fraud,” Zacc said on Twitter.

“Supervisors Lilian Svinurai and Peter Pikita are facing allegations of 234 counts of fraud involving $6,8 million.

“Seven other employees at the tollgate were arrested in 2021. ZACC remans unrelenting in fighting corruption in Zimbabwe.”

Zinara officials yesterday acknowledged the arrest of its former employees, who resigned during the investigations by ZACC and Zinara last year.

The officials said the organisation instituted thorough investigations after receiving a tip off from ZACC in 2021 that some employees stationed at the Flamingo tollgate in Gweru were abusing the Zinara prepaid cards.

“We are working closely and cordially with ZACC and last year they tipped us that there were some employees who were abusing our prepaid cards at Flamingo tollgate,” said the official.

“Our risk and loss control and audit departments instituted thorough investigations that resulted in 16 employees being brought before disciplinary hearings.

“Out of the 16 employees, 10 resigned before the hearings and six were dismissed based on the overwhelming evidence that showed that they were involved in fraudulent activities.

“We compiled a detailed report that we shared with ZACC as part of our collaborative efforts.”

Zinara has set up a full-fledged risk and loss control department to work closely with law enforcement agencies in tracking all reported cases of corruption within the organization.

Since its inception, the risk and loss control department has investigated several cases of corruption and shared its findings with ZACC for possible prosecution, the official said.

To enhance transparency and entrench a culture of accountability, it is understood that Zinara with technical assistance from ZACC has also set up an integrity committee to strengthen its systems in the fight against corruption.

Last week the new Zinara board led by George Manyaya said it was building a new institution that respects the ethos and tenets of good corporate governance.

The board said it had taken a bold stance against corruption and was enhancing Zinara’s ICT systems to reduce manual transactions which are usually prone to manipulation.-standard