President Chamisa Unveils Agenda 2022

Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa will on Tuesday unpack #Agenda 2022.

This was revealed by Citizens’ Coalition For Change spokesperson, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere on Saturday.

Said Advocate Mahere:

“Our Citizen Champion in Chief, Adv @nelsonchamisa will deliver his Agenda 2022 address virtually on Tuesday evening at 7pm.

By all accounts, he is the hope of the nation. Let’s all tune in.

Follow the @CCCZimbabwe Facebook page so you don’t miss out!!!”