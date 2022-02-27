Rhinos Fail To Gore Triangle United

FC Platinum stretched their winless run to three matches after registering a 1-1 draw against ZPC Kariba on Saturday.

The Platinum Boys opened the scoring through Gift Mbweti in the 21st minute. The forward connected Oscar Bhebhe’s corner-kick.

ZPC only recovered on the stroke of full-time courtesy of Newman Sianchalli’s injury time equaliser.

In the capital, Harare City beat Cranborne Bullets 3-1 to record their second victory of the season.

The Sunshine Boys got their goals from Wilfred Muvirimi, Emmanuel Mandiranga and Tatenda Tumba.

Bullets scored their consolation early in the second half as they remained without a win in the campaign.

Elsewhere, Triangle United won 2-1 against Black Rhinos, Ngezi drew 1-1 versus Yadah and Bulawayo Chiefs and Tenax played to a goalless draw.

Results:

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Tenax

ZPC Kariba 1-1 FC Platinum

Harare City 3-1 Cranborne Bullets

Ngezi Platinum 1-1 Yadah

Black Rhinos 1-2 Triangle United.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe