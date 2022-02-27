ZimEye
Hello @NigeriaGov I have 21 of your citizens at 3 border posts out of #Ukraine & ask you DM me please. In the spirit of Ubuntu they traveled w/our groups but would like to make sure I connect you w/ your courageous students.Thank you#Nigeria #Ukraine #Poland #Africa— Chapman R. (@DrivenChapman) February 26, 2022
Hello @nigemb_budapest, I have 4 of your student citizens in a hotel in Budapest. They took care of a young Zimbabwean and it was a pleasure to ensure their hotel stay. Please DM me so I connect you to your citizens. #Nigeria #Ukraine #Budapest #Zimbabwe
