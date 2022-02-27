ZimEye
The footage shows a gas pipeline on fire in Kharkiv after a Russian attack. Video: State Special Communications Service of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/owuSoKqoFA— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 27, 2022
⚡️Russians blow up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv.A video posted by TSN news shows a powerful explosion in the shape of a mushroom cloud in the sky over the city in eastern Ukraine.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 27, 2022
