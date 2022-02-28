Bulawayo Man Breaks In Shop, Steals 21 Laptops

By- The police have launched a manhunt for suspects who broke into a shop in Bulawayo CBD and fled with 21 laptops valued at US$28 000.



Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred on February 23.

“The ZRP is investigating cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred on 23 February where an unknown suspect broke into a shop along Jason Moyo Street, Bulawayo CBD and stole 21 laptops valued at US$28 000. Anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the stolen property to contact any nearest police,” said the police.

Meanwhile police have arrested three suspects in connection with an attempted murder case which occurred in Beitbridge.

The suspects who were armed with knobkerries and a pistol allegedly attacked a family in a robbery attempt and shot two complainants before fleeing the scene after one of the victims charged towards them.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Brighton Marange (30), Devine Mulaudzi (20) and Ronald Madovoyo (19) in connection with a case of attempted murder which occurred on 23 February in Zezani, Beitbridge. A pistol and a black hunter’s torch were recovered from the suspects’ Honda Fit vehicle. One of the suspects is being linked to a robbery case in which a South African bound MBT bus was robbed at the 60km peg along Masvingo- Beitbridge Road recently,” said the police.

-State media