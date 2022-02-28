ZimEye
The spectre of public violence has once again reared its ugly head. We say a big NO to political violence and senseless blood letting in our country. It is and it shall and will always be about the people. Rational disputation is the answer.— Sen Douglas Mwonzora (@DMwonzora) February 28, 2022
The spectre of public violence has once again reared its ugly head. We say a big NO to political violence and senseless blood letting in our country. It is and it shall and will always be about the people. Rational disputation is the answer.