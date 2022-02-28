Joina City DSTV Branch Shuts Down
28 February 2022
By A Correspondent- MultiChoice Zimbabwe has announced that it will close its Harare city centre office located at Joina City Centre on 21 March.
In a notice to its customers, MultiChoice said the customer care centre in Avondale will continue to provide a full range of services. Read the notice:
MultiChoice Zimbabwe will be closing its Harare city centre office in Joina City on the 21st of March 2022.
The customer care centre in Avondale will continue to provide a full range of services.
In addition, there are a number of accredited DStv agents in the Harare central business district and these provide the services that until now have been offered at the MultiChoice office.