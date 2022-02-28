ZimEye
All these political shenanigans&acts of violence happening the world is watching. We are undermining ourselves& then try to point at sanctions every other time. Didn't we fight for political freedom? We should be politically mature& allow people to choose their parties. pic.twitter.com/NmfHP3dKW7— Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) February 28, 2022
Violence should be strongly condemned. The loss of human life in Kwekwe yesterday is unacceptable. Let ideas be the basis for winning the hearts and minds of the people and not violence.
