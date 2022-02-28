Police Confirm Zanu Pf Stalwarts Murdered CCC Supporters

Injured CCC supporter

By A Correspondent- A leaked Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) memo has revealed that several ZANU PF card-carrying members were among 16 people arrested on Sunday in connection with a violent incident at a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally in Kwekwe that left one person dead.

According to the memo, suspected ZANU PF youths who were involved in the murder of Mboneni Ncube were arrested while hiding at Jessie Gardens, Mbizo 11 Kwekwe.

However, Kennedy Simbi, who is believed to be the main culprit who inflicted the fatal blow on the deceased, was yet to be arrested by Sunday.

The arrested are Takunda Chivenyengwa (21), Isaac Tapfumaneyi (37), James Jere (28), Musa Matingwende (32), Shepard Mbewu (44), Progress Munyuki (30, Amon Kwachata (50), Edmore Shoshera Alias Masparrow, Edmore Shoshera Alias Masparrow, Albert Maketo Tembo (29), Fraud Munyuki (29), Blessing Tomu (18), Perscy Mukwaturi (38), Sydney Samanyayi (29), Valentine Mandizvidza (21), Mischeck Mutetwa (32) and Talent Imbayago (28). Part of the memo reads:

On the 27TH day of February 2022 and at Mbizo 4 shopping centre open space Kwekwe, CCC held a campaign rally commencing at around 1000 hours and was scheduled to end at 1600 hours.

At around 1400 hours, whilst Nelson Chamisa was addressing the gathering, suspected ZANU PF youths wearing yellow T-shirts infiltrated the meeting which was held in an open space and one of them threw a stone into the gathering and ran away.

Towards the end of Nelson Chamisa‘s address suspected ZANU PF youths intercepted people in CCC T-shirts who were walking to the rally and threw stones on them.

The skirmishes, about 400 metres from the venue, resulted in the deceased being stabbed thrice with a sharp object on the back and died whilst admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital.

The injured are admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital and Topomasi Hospital in a serious condition namely Wilson Maseko (28) NR: Unknown of 13611/1 Extension, Mbizo, Kwekwe- he sustained cuts on the head, Isaac Chagonda (50) NR 63-783150K 27 of 11511/9 Mbizo, Kwekwe- he sustained a deep cut on the back, Vincent Sithole (28) NR: 53-2880964Q13 of 679/9 Mbizo, Kwekwe- he sustained cut on the back, Onias Mavhaya (37) NR unknown of 13366/1 Extension Mbizo, Kwekwe- he suffered two broken ribs, Mutwetwa Mudzengi (73) NR unknown of 1205/16 Mbizo, Kwekwe- he sustained dislocated hip and Langton Dube (60) NR unknown of 2644/9 Mbizo, Kwekwe who sustained head injuries. Also injured was Justice Chakanetsa (36) NR 47-179313L37 of ZRP Main Camp, Kwekwe- he sustains swollen hands.

During the clashes, three motor vehicles were damaged, a blue Honda Fit registration number AEQ6375, owned by Tinevimbo Zhou NR 26-128168D26 of 25553/12 Mbizo Kwekwe (damaged rear screen), a white Mitsubishi Canter truck with no registration plates and owner not yet known (had all 6 tyres deflated), and a Toyota Vios registration number AET 0792 owned by Emma Nyika NR 63-112466R32 aged 42 of 7845/1 Mbizo, Kwekwe (rear left window damaged). The vehicles were parked at the shopping centre some 200 metres from the venue.

INVESTIGATIONS CARRIED OUT:

Police reacted to the scene and got information that the accused persons were hiding at Jessie Gardens, Mbizo 11 Kwekwe, which is about 1km from the venue where they raided and arrested the accused persons mentioned above.

Three motor vehicles were recovered at Jessie Gardens where the accused were hiding. Searches were made in a silver Mercedes Benz AFK 6958 owned by accused 12. Inside the vehicle were three unbranded yellow T” shirts, one yellow bottom, one black trousers and one sjambok.

Recovered inside a black Honda Fit AFC 3464 owned by accused number 16, was one machete, and inside a white Toyota Chaser registration number ACK 0756 (owner not established) were one machete wrapped with red cloth on the handle, one homemade knife with a green handle, two catapults, two small catapult stones, one Tecno cell phone, one Nokia cell phone, one gold scale and two black and green caps inscribed ED.

The above motor vehicles have since been impounded and are parked at ZRP Mbizo.

Five of the accused persons are detained at ZRP Kwekwe Central DB 351-355/22.

The other eleven accused persons are detained at ZRP Mbizo under DB 344-354/22.

OUTSTANDING

 To arrest Kennedy Simbi who is believed to be the main culprit who inflicted the fatal blow on the deceased.

 To refer the deceased for postmortem.

 To verify the registered owners of the recovered motor vehicles.

Investigations are in progress under ZRP Mbizo RRB Numbers 4878031-4878038.