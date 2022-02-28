PSL: Giants Fall By The Wayside

Dynamos lost 1-0 to Chicken Inn in a Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 5 encounter played at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys dominated the early pace, with Emmanuel Paga missing a good chance in the 6th minute. The Ghanaian forward came back again later on, but his strike hit the outside of the post and went out.

Bill Antonio also had a great opportunity to score just a few moments before but was denied by the keeper.

The Gamecocks, on the other end, never threatened in the first period, and they only picked up after the break.

They broke the deadlock in the 79th minute through Brian Muza, who tapped in from a close range.

Dynamos never recovered and finished the match 1-0 behind.

In Bulawayo, Highlanders failed to build from last weekend’s victory as they fell 1-0 to Bulawayo City.

Melikhayi Ncube scored the solitary goal for City in the 48th minute.

Bosso tried to come back into the game but failed to utilise the chances that came on their way.

The result stretched Highlanders’ unconvincing start to the season with just one win from five matches.

At Sakubva Stadium, CAPS United suffered their worst defeat in recent years after going down 6-2 against Manica Diamonds.

The Green Machine conceded as early as in the fourth minute through Charles Teguru. They were already behind by three before the half-hour mark.

Teguru and Llyod Katongomara later completed a brace each, as the Gem Boys went to the break with a comfortable 5-0 lead.

United’s woes compounded early in the second half when Valentine Musarurwa received a red card.

Despite the setback, CAPS United managed to score two consolation goals through Wilfred Manondo and Rodwell Chinyegetere o finish the game on a 6-2 result.

Matchday 5 Results:

Dynamos 0-1 Chicken Inn (HT)

Bulawayo City 1-0 Highlanders

Manica Diamonds 6-2 CAPS United

WhaWha 0-3 Herentals- Soccer24 Zimbabwe