Special Tribute To Mboneni Ncube

Share

Fadzayi Mahere:

dark cloud hangs over us as we mount the sad loss of Mboneni Ncube (30, male) who was attacked with a spear and murdered in broad daylight in Kwekwe yesterday by Zanu PF thugs.

His only crime was to believe in a brighter Zimbabwe where all are free.

May his soul Rest In Peace.

Netsai Marova:

Dark day for democracy, our party & citizens at large

My sincere condolence to the family of our departed Cde & may his dear soul rest in power.