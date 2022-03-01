ECD Learner Drowns In Mukuvisi River On Way To School

Share

By A Correspondent- A five year old Early Childhood Development pupil slipped and drowned in Mukuvisi river last week on her way to school in Waterfalls, Harare.

She was in the company of her Grade 7 sister and maid.

Harare police spokesperson, Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.

“It is very unfortunate that life has been lost. We urge guardians and parents to ensure that children are accompanied whenever they are going to and from school,” Mwanza said.

We also encourage members of the public not to cross streams and rivers were it is risky to do so. Safety should always be prioritised.”

A number of people have been swept away while crossing flooded rivers or streams.

Three days ago, brothers from Chinhoyi drowned in Angwa River while panning for gold.

– NewsDay