Emmerson Mnangagwa Administration Sponsoring Terrorism- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|

Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa says Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is sponsoring terrorism following the brutal murder of Mboneni Ncube in Kwekwe on Sunday.

According to President Chamisa, Mr Mnangagwa is responsible for the violent disruption of the opposition party’s rally in Kwekwe on Sunday.

23 CCC supporters were seriously injured after being attacked with machetes, petrol bombs and iron bars by known Zanu PF activists.

Addressing a media briefing in Harare on Monday, President Chamisa urged the church to exorcise the demon of violence possessing Zanu PF leaders.

Said President Chamisa: “We urge the church to speak out against violence. Zanu PF leaders are possessed by a demon of violence.

Mr Mnangagwa is unwilling to stop violence. Zimbabwe is now a gangster’s paradise. The country is in the hands of gangsters.

Yes, they threatened to attack us but our message is very clear.Young people need jobs, young people are hungry…

Violence will not bring food on the table.”