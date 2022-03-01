Fake “Prophet” Rushiri Impregnates Four Married Church Members

By A Correspondent

It’s now very difficult for ladies in Masvingo to go to church as one Madzibaba known as Prophet Rushiri is allegedly sleeping with every lady that comes to his church.

Reports claim Rushiri is a man of fake miracles and has many girlfriends and ushers that give him personal details about congregants,

He then claims it’s prophecy .He also hires people to perform fake miracles, sources have said.

One Madzibaba said his wife was snatched by Rushiri.

“My wife forced me to donate my only Funcago car to the man of God, later on I found out that they were dating.I still love my wife but Rushiri took advantage of my problems, please help me to tell Rushiri to give me back my wife” said one former congregant.