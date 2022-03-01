FULL TEXT: ARTUZ Trashes Manufactured Agreement Between APEX Council And Govt

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe has noted the manufactured agreement between the Government of Zimbabwe who is our employer and the APEX council that purports to represent workers unions, the agreement as published by the PSC on 28 February is a signal of an employer who is in complete denial of the lived realities teachers and other civil Servants are surviving under.

The paltry twenty percent increment that they have been pushing for is a reflection of the nature of the employing authority which has been consistent with spitting in the face of their workers, teachers have in their multitude rejected such an insulting offer and as much the government has resorted to attempt to sweeten the offer with unrealistic conditions of service especially on the rebate of duty on motor vehicles is a high sounding nothing as it is virtually impossible for teachers to be able to afford to buy cars on such a salary that is pitiful.

The Union has gone to great lengths to attempt to make logic of the pronouncement but the membership has rejected such offers, however through a process of intense consultation the Union has come up with a number of action points

With reference to the offered salary increment teachers have resolved to work for 2 days per week, Mondays and Tuesdays, which is reflective on the amount offered The Government respects section 65 (5) on the notion of collective bargaining and not resort to threats and command negotiations On the aspect of negotiations, the employer should come through proper and formal channels and not through their government appointed APEX council which they have absolute control over. The government should respect the High Court ruling and stop victimization of genuinely Incapacitated teachers through suspension and dismissal and the deployment of ZANU PF thugs to terrorise teachers should stop forthwith The Union demands restoration of the USD540 salary as the real starting point of restoring worker dignity. A wave of street protests is being organized to #SaveOurEducationZw

The Union stands ready to stand with true labor justice and the rights of all workers in turmoil and tenacity, the structure of our struggle is defined by the vigilance of our members.