Invictus Energy Ltd Confirm Gas, Oil Deposits In Zim

By A Correspondent- Invictus Energy Limited (IEL) has confirmed potential natural gas and crude oil deposits in Zimbabwe.

IEL says the processing and reprocessing of data around the Cabora Bassa project has shown signs of hydrocarbons, confirming potential natural gas and crude oil deposits.

Last year, IEL conducted a 2D Seismic Survey of the Cabora Bassa area, located in the northern part of Zimbabwe, as part of its exploration into the area to find potential gas and oil deposits.This is because the Cabora Bassa project encompasses the Mzarabani prospect, a multi-trillion cubic feet and liquid-rich conventional gas-condensate area. IEL said in a statement:

The acquisition and data processing of the CB21 survey, along with the reprocessing of 1990 Mobil survey data has achieved the objectives of providing a high quality, comprehensive 2D dataset which is contractor-consistent and process-consistent.

The parameters employed for the acquisition of the CB21 survey, along with modern data processing technology have significantly elevated the data quality to a high standard.

As the interpretation is progressing, multiple anomalies have been noted in the basin’s seismic data.

These can often be indicators for the presence of hydrocarbons.

These anomalies will be investigated with additional data processing products produced by Earth Signal Processing.

Their geophysical signature, as well as trapping geometry and position (structurally and stratigraphically) will then be evaluated.

This will allow the anomalies to be assessed and ranked to ascertain the likelihood of viable hydrocarbons within a definable trap.

The data processing of the 2021 Cabora Bassa 2D Seismic Survey and concurrent reprocessing of a legacy Mobil dataset has largely been completed by onshore high-resolution data specialists, Earth Signal Processing in Calgary, Canada.

Invictus managing director Scott Macmillan said the drilling campaign is scheduled to commence in June 2022, which will be crucial in determining the quality and quantity of oil or gas found in the area.-newsday