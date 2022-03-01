‘Noma’ Severs Ties With Connie Ferguson, Quits Role In ‘The Queen’

Brenda Ngxoli has made the decision to leave her role on The Queen. The actress has allegedly been unhappy with her pay and failed to negotiate a raise. Fans of the telenovela have expressed their opinions on the move.

Brenda Ngxoli is leaving Ferguson Films production, The Queen. The actress has made the decision to take her talents somewhere where she can be paid accordingly.

ZAlebs reports that Ngloxi made the decision to quit after failing to negotiate a pay raise. Brenda saw it fit to leave rather than staying and accepting below below-average salary.

Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela broke the news on Twitter, bringing about mixed reactions from viewers of the show. Some sided with Brenda while others criticised her character on the show.

-Briefly.co.za