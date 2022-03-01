Police Report Mnangagwa To Chamisa

By- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa said he was getting reports from police officers who say the ruling Zanu PF forces them to violate their work ethic.

Police and other security forces are being accused of being partisan and brutalising opposition members.

He said the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is a state institution, not an asset of the ruling party.

Chamisa said government workers are aware that the country’s fortunes will change for the better if they vote for him.