Rains Destroy Birth Records, Passports

By A Correspondent- The Central Registry was forced to reproduce an unspecified number of birth records and passports after they were destroyed by rainfall at its headquarters in Harare.

This was revealed during a visit by members of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services to assess service delivery at the Central Registry.

The Acting Registrar-General Henry Machiri said that a leaking roof allowed water to seep into the building’s storage and destroyed a significant number of passports and birth records. Machiri told ZTN:

Some of the issues we raised with them were the issue of outstanding works that still need to be done on this building.

Recently we had rains coming in through a leaking roof and destroying some passports and other documents.

Speaking after the tour, Committee Chairperson, Brigadier General (Retired) Levi Mayihlome called on relevant Government departments to expedite the completion of the building as the current situation was putting the lives of people in danger.