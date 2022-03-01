U.S. Condemns Brutal Murder Of CCC Member

Tinashe Sambiri|The United States Embassy in Harare has condemned the brutal murder of Citizens’ Coalition For Change change member Mboneni Ncube.

Ncube was murdered by Zanu PF activists at President Nelson Chamisa’s rally in Mbizo, Kwekwe on Sunday.

The Zanu PF hooligans wielding machetes, iron bars and spears violently disrupted President Chamisa’s rally.

In a statement the U.S. Embassy said:

“The United States stands with the people of Zimbabwe who seek to exercise their political rights and assemble peacefully. We call for broad support to end political violence. There is no room for political violence in a democracy. #VotesWithoutViolence

Our thoughts are with the family of Mboneni Ncube, killed in Kwekwe this Sunday for exercising his rights – rights due to all citizens in a democracy. We call for justice and broad support to end political violence in Zimbabwe. #VotesWithoutViolence.”