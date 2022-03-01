Victim Of Emmerson Mnangagwa Violence Speaks

Tinashe Sambiri|A member of President Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens’ Coalition For Change was brutally assaulted by a Zanu PF supporter in Chitungwiza on Monday.

According to Citizens’ Coalition For Change vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala, Agatha Mujati was stabbed with a sharp object by one Llyod Mukahanana in broad daylight.

Mukahanana has not been arrested.

“Our CCC Champion in Zengeza West Agatha Mujati has just been knifed on her head by ZANU PF thugs in Zengeza 5 few minutes ago who were being led by one Lloyd Mukahanana.

@edmnangagwa

must stop this nonsense of taking our nation thru the garden path of war

Stop the violence !!

My dear friends:

The regime is now at full scale war against citizens.

Would this be the reasons to attack a woman for that matter. This kind of cowardice must be condemned by all citizens of Zimbabwe and the world at large,” said Hon Sikhala.

— HON Job Wiwa Sikhala (@JobSikhala1) February 28, 2022