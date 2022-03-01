Zim Man Wins R50k Lotto in SA, Plans To Marry Another Wife – Prophet Main Event

Own Correspondent

We say 2022 is a very hard year due to our economy and unemployment rate, for Tonderai Jnr Mhaka it’s more like Christmas after he used the so called ” lotto oil ” from Pastor Isaac Makomichi a.k.a “Prophet Main Event”

Tonderai Jnr Mhaka shared his pics holding a lotto ticket which he won R50 000 in Cape Town, South Africa, he said he is thankful to Prophet Main Event ( means the bout that is advertised as the most important during a contest.)

Other church leaders said Makomichi is using Ghana charms to perform lotto luck miracle.

“He went in to Ghana last weeks, and now he came back with lotto oil, why going to Ghana, is God now living in Ghana?” Said Madzibaba Maikoro

Main Event/Makomichi said he was not in Ghana…