Fresh Details Emerge On Prophet Magaya Raid

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed raiding PHD leader Walter Magaya’s residence as part of ongoing criminal investigations.

The team raided his Mt Pleasant house in Harare this morning as part of undisclosed criminal investigations.

In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

confirmed the development but could not shed more light

“This is in relation to ongoing criminal investigations being conducted by the police and

we will release details soon,” he said.

-State Media