I Am Open To Working With Like-Minded Opposition Parties, Says Khupe

Share

By A Correspondent| Former MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe has urged opposition forces in Zimbabwe to unite and defeat the ruling Zanu PF in what confirms her softening stance towards joining the Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change.

She said she is open to working with like minded opposition to unseat the ruling Zanu PF.

Khupe said her party is not participating in the upcoming by-elections so as not to fragment the opposition vote.

She added that her party will announce who her party is backing and encouraging his members to vote for.

More to follow…