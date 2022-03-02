Khupe Re-Admission Plan Divides CCC

The opposition CCC is divided over plans to re-admit former MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe as part of a party effort to rejuvenate the Matebeleland vote.

CCC vice President Professor Welshman Ncube ignited the debate when he posted statistics showing the declining opposition vote in Matebeleland while advocating for a United front against Zanu-PF which has been gaining ground in the largely ndebele speaking region.

“The imperative of convergence & unity in the southern provinces which inform the strategic options we have for 2023 are the electoral statistics for the Parliamentary elections. They never lie nor do they yield to slogans & emotions. We can only ignore them at our peril!

“In Byo, in 2000, we mastered 84% of the vote. ZANUPF 13%. Others 3%. By 2018 our percentage share had plummeted to 45%. ZANUPF had almost doubled its share to 25% and others (who included Khupe’s MDCT) stood at 30%. Thus the majority of voters in Byo voted against us in 2018.

“In Mat South, in 2000, we mastered 60% of the vote which gave us 6 of the then 8 seats. ZANUPF 36% & 2 seats. Others 4%. By 2018 our share had dropped to 30% worth 1 seat. ZANUPF had gone up to 48% worth 12 seats. Others stood at 22%.

“In Mat North in 2000 we got 74% of the vote & all the then 7 seats. ZANUPF 21%. Others 5%. By 2018 our percentage share had nose dived to 38%. ZANUPF up to 39%. Others 23%. This is the harsh reality that must inform our strategic options for 2023. I rest my case,” said Ncube.

His points were supported by Professor Jonathan Moyo who advised the movement leadership to ignore those who were against the admission of Khupe saying the move was about community and national interest.

“For 2023 the electorate in Matabeleland is better advised to put the community and national interests first, meaning the people first, and leadership politics last. So those who want to rant against Khupe, the person, are free to do so but they rants should fall on deaf ears,” said Moyo.

Meanwhile, social media users seems unimpressed by the move with some threatening to sever ties with the movement should Khupe be taken on board.

“We shall see, there are a whole lot of very good and popular leaders in Matabeleland, they are even more popular than Khupe in that Region. They stood with us when it mattered the most, we will never fold our hands while they are being sidelined for the Khupes and Mwonzoras,” said one user.

“This unity should never include chameleons who teamed up with the oppressor yesterday to destroy the hope of citizens for personal gain! Such people can’t be trusted to hold positions in the new movement but just be ordinary card carrying members. We need servant leadership,” another user said.