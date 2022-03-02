Mnangagwa Deports British Citizen

By- A British national has been sentenced to serve one month in prison or pay a fine of $20 000 after living in Zimbabwe for more than two years without a valid permit.

She will be deported to her home country after serving a sentence or paying the fine.

Irene Susan Catherine Ager (65) who resided at 3 Purbeck Gose, Highlands in Harare appeared in court on Friday, facing charges of contravening Section 29 of the Immigration Act.

Ager had lived in Zimbabwe for 685 days after her holiday visa had expired.

She had entered the country in 2020.

Ager pleaded guilty to the charge when she appeared before Harare magistrate, Mr Tafadzwa Miti.

Prosecutor, Ms Polite Chikiwa, said the accused arrived in Zimbabwe on March 11, 2020, and was given a double-entry holiday visa, which expired on April 10, 2020.

Upon expiry of the visa, the accused never extended her permit to stay in Zimbabwe, and overstayed for 685 days leading to her arrest on February 24, 2022.

More: The Sunday News