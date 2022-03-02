More People Voice Out Against Khupe’s Planned Move To CCC

Share

By Jane Mlambo| While CCC vice President Professor Welshman Ncube and exiled former G40 kingpin Professor Jonathan Moyo have taken it upon themselves to defend the move to co-opt Thokozani Khupe in the new movement, their stance has faced massive resistance with party deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba castigating what he termed black market narratives meant to cause confusion.

This follows Ncube’s suggestion to rope in Khupe as part of efforts to mobilize the Matebeleland vote in favour of Nelson Chamisa.

“We have in the interim the mandate to communicate official party position on anything. Black market narratives are meant to cause confusion. Let’s be focused! the era of elite pacts is part of our past, never our future. Citizens will define the agenda & direction of the movement,” said Siziba.

Academic and CCC supporter, Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya said “That pact I would prefer is with a village head who mobilises thousands of voters in some rural area where the opposition has never won or some grassroots organisers in Gwanda, Chipinge, Mtoko, Zaka than some elites who want to go Parliament without the presidency.”

Kent University lecturer, Alex Magaisa has also voiced out against the move saying marriages of convenience only end up in heartbreak and tears.

“Politicians must work hard to win the hearts & minds of people who support their rivals instead of courting the rivals hoping for easy pickings. They will never be your people. Marriages of convenience between political elites create fiefdoms & only end in heartbreak and tears.”