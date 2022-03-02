President Chamisa Takes Yellow Revolution To City Of Kings

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa will take the Yellow Revolution to the City of Kings at the weekend.

This was said CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba.

“Painting the City of Kings and Queens Yellow.

We are ready, it’s the Citizens movement, everyone is welcome. Be there, Register to Vote and be part of this exciting journey to win Zimbabwe for Change. #YellowSkies.”

CCC has also accused the Zanu PF regime of hijacking murdered activist Mboneni Ncube’s funeral.

In a statement CCC official Hon Settlement Chikwinya said:

“I have seen a terrified family, frozen as events turn out that the CIO is determined to [email protected] the same way they did

@gifttandare

State has stolen the body in a movie style. Citizens we must liberate the Ncube family.”