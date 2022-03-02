Song Appointed Indomitable Lions Coach

Cameroon Football Federation has appointed Rigobert Song as the new Head Coach of the Indomitable Lions.

Song replaces Portuguese Toni Conceiçao, who left the position after failing to win the Afcon 2021 tournament on home soil.

Cameroon’s Minister of Sports announced the appointment in a press release on Monday.

He said: “On the instructions from the President of the Republic, the coach of the national men’s football team, Mr. Antonio Conceiçao is replaced by Rigobert Song.”

The football federation’s president Samuel Eto’o pushed for the new coach’s appointment and his proposal was supported by the executive.

A record holder with 137 appearance for the Indomitable Lions, Song captained the national side, and featured at four World Cups and eight African Cups of Nations (Afcon).

The 45-year-old gaffer also played along with Eto’o, who later took over the armband when the former retired from international football.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe