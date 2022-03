Serving ZRP Cop Defaces CCC Posters

Dear Editor

Peter Matuka a police officer at Ngundu is destroying CCC posters in Chivi South Constituency.

Ngadzizikamwe mboko idzi, mutemo wenyika unoti mupurisa haafaniri kuwanikwa munezve mapato enyika awa,

Police must act or behave in a non partisan manner.

Concerned voter

ZRP cop in Zanu PF regalia