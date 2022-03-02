Silobela Men Kill Duo Over Girlfriend

By A Correspondent- Two Silobela men were murdered in cold blood during a fight over a woman at Cross Roads Business Centre, in the early hours of Saturday, police have confirmed.

The two, Blessed Sibanda (25) and Hillary Maphosa (21), of Chief Malisa, in Silobela, lost their lives after allegedly being stabbed by Talcott Mupasi.

His brother, Munashe, was also involved in the fight over a well-endowed girlfriend whose name has not yet been disclosed.

The two brothers have since been arrested.

Midlands police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the incident.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms investigating the murder of two who were stabbed to death by a knife.

“The incident occurred at Cross Roads Business Centre, Silobela on 29 January 2022 at about 0030 hours. The now deceased two men have been identified as Blessed Sibanda, aged 25 years, of Madhambi Village, Chief Malisa, Silobela, and Hillary Maphosa, aged 21 years, from Simangeta Village, Chief Malisa, Silobela,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the two deceased men were drinking beer with the two brothers Talcot and Munashe Mupasi.

Sibanda and Talcott then had a misunderstanding over a girlfriend.

“The argument degenerated into a fist fight.

A third man, Nqaba Ndlovu, was also stabbed.

He is now admitted at Kwekwe District Hospital.

“The two suspects were arrested and are in police custody.”

