Slain CCC Activist Killers Released By Police

By Jane Mlambo| According to the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, 11 of the 16 Zanu PF youths arrested for allegedly killing a CCC supporter at a rally addressed by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa in Kwekwe on Sunday have been released.

Police did not give reasons for releasing the 11 facing such a serious crime.

Meanwhile, there are reports that suspected state security agents violently stole the body of the late activist from the family amid worrying concerns that they have taken over the funeral.

Mboneni Ncube died following violent scenes at the CCC Star Rally in Kwekwe on Sunday.

Over 20 suspected ruling party militia descended on the CCC rally in Mbizo and started attacking people, throwing stones and using machetes and knobkerries. The violence left tens injured and hospitalised.

Chamisa said he was made aware of a scheme to attack his motorcade at roadblocks mounted on all highways in the Midlands province.

The violent scenes were captured live on camera and has been widely condemned.