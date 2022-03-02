Traditional Healer “Cleanses” Girl With His Joystick

By- Police have arrested a traditional healer for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl under the pretext of cleansing her.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred in Gwelutshena on February 26.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of a self-proclaimed witchdoctor Master Ndlovu (49) in connection with a case of rape involving a minor (12) which occurred at Nkanyiso Village, Sengulube, Mateme Gwelutshena on February.

“The suspect approached the victim and told her that she was possessed and needed some cleansing before commanding the victim to remove all her clothes.

He smeared some substances on the complainant’s privates, gave her some powder to consume and she became unconscious,” said their police.

The police said the suspect raped the victim and left her unconscious in a kitchen hut.

-State media