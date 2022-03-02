Tuchel Refuses To Comment On Russia, Ukraine War

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel lost his temper and hit out at reporters during a presser on Tuesday after being repeatedly asked about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The German gaffer lost his cool while speaking ahead of the Blues’ FA Cup 5th Round encounter with Luton Town on Wednesday.

When asked about the situation currently unravelling in Ukraine, Tuchel said: “Listen, listen, listen you have to stop, I’m not a politician.

“You have to stop, honestly, I can only repeat it and I feel bad to repeat it because I’ve never experienced war.

“So even to talk about it I feel bad because I’m very privileged – I sit here in peace. I do the best I can but you have to stop asking me these questions because I have no answers for you.”

Chelsea are owned by Roman Abramovich, who on Monday was asked by Ukraine to help in the peace talks.

The Russian billionaire businessman gave stewardship of the club to trustees of Chelsea’s foundation last week in the wake of the crisis in his home country.

Asked if he was worried about the club’s future, Abramovich said: “We try to be calm, and we are calm in the centre of a storm or of some noise around us that we cannot control and we are not responsible for it,” he said.

“In the end it’s best to focus on what we love and what we do, and this is sports. And I think we have the right to focus on sports, the players have the right to focus (on it).”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe