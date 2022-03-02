Undertaker Spends Night With Corpse Over Covid-19 Burial Procedures

By A Correspondent- An undertaker was on Friday forced to spend a night with a corpse in Seke, after a stand-off with the deceased’ relatives, over Covid-19 burial procedures.

A man, only identified as Zindoga, of Nyaradzo Funeral Services, had to spend the night in a parked car, at the cemetery, with the body of Getrude Guzha.

Her relatives refused to get close to the body and grave as it was declared a Covid-19 case. Guzha died on February 19, 2022, due to Covid-19.

She was 57.

Guzha’s family members had a standoff with Nyaradzo, who brought one undertaker, for a burial where all Covid-19 protocols had to be strictly observed.

The burial went ahead the following day after police intervened.

Family spokesperson, Solomon Guzha (60) told H-Metro the family could not carry the body because it was deemed a Covid-19 case.

“We had a misunderstanding with the undertaker who wanted to involve villagers in burying a person who had died of Covid-19,” said Solomon.

“At first, we queried the positive result and wanted a retest because we were sure that Gertrude had been sick for some time.

“She had been staying in Glen View and later moved to Sunningdale before being taken to the village.

“We asked if she had died due to Covid-19, why did they not observe Covid-19 protocols?

“The undertaker came with the body by himself, without Covid-19 safety clothing, for the burial of a person said to have died of Covid-19.

“Everyone was scared of getting close to the body and the coming of the undertaker, by himself, posed more questions.”

He said there were also complications related to time.

“Besides coming alone, it was late for burial, according to our tradition.

“Hativige mufi kana zuva radoka saka azorara ega kumakuva ikoko.

“We had to take the matter to police and Nyaradzo officials beefed up their undertakers this morning (Saturday),” said Solomon.

Mourners observed Gertrude’s burial from a distance.

-H Metro