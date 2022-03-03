ZimEye
Just In: Zanu pf thugs have stormed Hon @BitiTendai 's home where his mother stays, the gang had machetes, axes. One of the security guards on the premises has been severely injured. They issued death threats on Hon Biti’s life thereafter.- @EmmanuelGumbo_ https://t.co/VSpbQDUzk8— ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 3, 2022
