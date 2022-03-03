ZimEye
The security guard who was viciously attacked & left for dead, and the mother of @CCCZimbabwe VP @BitiTendai explain what happened when their home was attacked by 4 men with axes/machetes & a gun at 12 midnight.@CCCZimbabwe supporters have been subjected to violence with 1 dead pic.twitter.com/ZXZAmEfSj8
— Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) March 3, 2022
Just In: Zanu pf thugs have stormed Hon @BitiTendai 's home where his mother stays, the gang had machetes, axes. One of the security guards on the premises has been severely injured. They issued death threats on Hon Biti’s life thereafter.- @EmmanuelGumbo_ pic.twitter.com/rUZoO9Ul6n— Simba Chikanza (@schikanza) March 3, 2022
