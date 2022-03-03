JUST IN-Dr Amai Assaults Mnangagwa With Unprintable Insults

The highly controversial Dr Amai character has gone on overdrive to insult the ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa. The first person to title herself Dr Amai was former First Lady Grace Mugabe. Speaking in a mix of lengthy and short outbursts, the latest, who is the ZANU PF activist, Gugulethu Ncube announces that she no longer respects Mnangagwa. She then goes on to use unprintable insults to describe the despot while demanding that he must stop barring opposition voices. She uses descriptives that are beyond the emotion. This is freedom of speech or of moral-breach? (WARNING- STRONG LANGUAGE)