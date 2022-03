Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF Party Responsible For Hooliganism- President Chamisa

President Nelson Chamisa On Twitter:

Any person who seeks to justify violence or explain it away from its real authors and perpetrators is not only evil and cruel but an outright danger to society. ZIMBABWE’s biggest problem is institutionalized violence,lying and deceit.A whole government mouthpiece that lies!!

