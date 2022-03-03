Munetsi Speaks On FIFA Ban

Share

Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi has become the first national team player to react to the ban imposed on Zimbabwean football by FIFA.

The world governing body suspended Zimbabwe from international competitions citing government interference in the running of the game.

Munetsi admits that the sanction will greatly affect the game.

“The ban on our national teams from international football and our local teams from international cup competitions is quite sad, football has since evolved into a sport thats more than just a sport, many livelihoods now depend on it, its a source of hope during tough times,” he wrote on microblogging site Twitter.

“Football is a uniting table where people with differences can sit together and feast at the spectacle we call the beautiful game.Its has been 2 years without any meaningful development on the local football scene due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result of that.

“Our beautiful nation gets struck by a ban on international football, our football stands to lose quite a lot for many years as a result,I pray the parties involved can get to a resolution quickly so that we can get back to playing international football soon. And the decisions made will in fact pave a way for better running of our football,” he added. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Marshall Munetsi