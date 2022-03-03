Tendai Biti Security Relives Moments Of Horror During State Security Agents Raid
3 March 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|A security guard at Citizens’ Coalition For Change vice president Hon Tendai Biti’s property has opened up on how suspected government agents nearly killed him on Wednesday night.
Suspected State security agents violently broke into Hon Biti’s property and brutally assaulted the security guard.
Commenting on the incident, Hopewell Chin’ono said:
“The security guard who was viciously attacked & left for dead, and the mother of
@CCCZimbabwe
VP
@BitiTendai
explain what happened when their home was attacked by 4 men with axes/machetes & a gun at 12 midnight.
@CCCZimbabwe
supporters have been subjected to violence with 1 dead.”