Lotto Winner Remarries, Within 2 Days Wife Runs Away With R100k

Share

By A Correspondent

A Muzabani man who resides in Pretoria was left with an egg on his face after he won R110 000 lotto and then divorce his wife of 25yrs to marry a 22 year old slayqeen.

The slayqueen managed to drug Mr Mudzimbiri (68) and ran away with R100 000.

It is believed that the two were planning to get married by the end of March, but as it stands now the slayqueen is nowhere to be found.

Mr Mudzimbiri is one of the people who gave testimony about Pastor Isaac Makomichi’s (a.k.a prophet Main Event) lotto oil.

As it stands now Mr Mudzimbiri is trying to take back his wife but the wife is refusing.