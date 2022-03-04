Man Who Killed Friend Over Ugly Girlfriend Remarks Jailed

By A Correspondent- A Bulawayo man who fatally sta_bbed his friend with a knife for mocking his girlfriend’s looks has been sentenced to an effective 10 years in jail.

Bongani Ngulube (20) of Mpopoma suburb knifed Siphosihle Moyo (19) after he teased his girlfriend over her “ugly” looks.

Ngulube was convicted of murder with constructive intent by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Christopher Dube-Banda in connection with Moyo’s death.

In passing the sentence, Justice Dube-Banda condemned Ngulube’s actions, saying he deserved a lengthy prison term.

Prosecuting, Mr Trust Muduma said on February 3 last year, Ngulube and Moyo were drinking beer together at a house in Mpopoma suburb when a dispute ensued. This was after Moyo scoffed at Ngulube’s girlfriend, saying she was ugly.

Ngulube was angered by his friend’s sentiments and an altercation between the two men arose.

The dispute degenerated into a fight resulting in Ngulube pulling out an Okapi knife from his pockets and stabbing Moyo in the stomach. He collapsed and died upon admission to Mpilo Central Hospital.

“On the fateful day, Ngulube started drinking beer at around 10am and was later joined by the deceased and one Nkosinomusa Gumbo. They went to a house in Mpopoma and continued drinking during which an altercation ensued between the accused and deceased,” said Mr Muduma.

The court heard that Moyo mocked Ngulube’s girlfriend’s looks, which did not go down well with the accused.