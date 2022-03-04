Mutsvangwa Threatens To Ban NGOs

Own Correspondent

The ZANU PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa says he doesn’t care about the 18 000 formal jobs under threat from the PVO Bill.

Mutsvangwa made the remarks at a media briefing in Harare on Thursday.

“Those who are working in the NGOs should start looking for other jobs,” he said.

Mutsvangwa accused the social media of tarnishing Zanu PF’s image:

“Violence in Kwekwe, investigations are ongoing, we cannot as a party be accused by social media, it shows that it was a premeditated agenda. Violence was caused by their leaders in the CCC, commanding his youths to drive others out. We are witnessing yellow, it’s a warning that they should desist from thinking they would take the law into their own hands.”

“Why does this always happen in February for the past 20 years? Every February the EU and the US renew sanctions, so there was an effort that something happens in February for the past 20 years and this is not meant for Zimbabwe people, it’s a message for handlers.”

Christopher Mutsvangwa