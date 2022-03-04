ZimEye
This looks like a beautiful crop comrade. Crop hygiene and disease control looks superb. People always need to eat. If this is your field; I commend your farming skills. You will have a great life after we get you voted out of power. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/86Y6Z4EEzk— Kuda (@begottensun) March 3, 2022
nhai nhai @TafadzwaMugwadi??? You stole a whole foreign farm… for clout??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣https://t.co/0lnGxzjqGK #NHM https://t.co/7QTyxHujKc pic.twitter.com/jUd7xFFWmn
This behaviour is emblematic, just a week or so back, one is their spoxes posted a road from Namibia or so attributing it to ED’s (lack of) progress. They couldn’t find an appropriate Zimbabwean road construction image to support infrastructural development— Munyaradzi Zimbowa (@munyazimbowa) March 4, 2022
Zvotohwisa tsitsi vanomboziva havo kuti ndikuvhagwa?Ndinongoti kwavari rangarirayi baba Bona.Vakaitigwa ma 1million man march vakafunga kuti zvinhu zvose zvakarongeka apa masettings ayitochinjwa completely.— SekuruJaya (@JayaSekuru) March 3, 2022
Kkkkkk unfortunately it's from another country.when ever they try to make a point they took other people's photos.this shows u they are completely doing nothing.— Unendoro…Nyandoro (@mishael_murubi) March 3, 2022
